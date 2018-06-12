Police appeal for witnesses to collision on A41 at Albrighton

Police are appealing for witnesses after four vehicles were involved in a collision on the A41 near Albrighton on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at 4.50pm and involved a Skoda Rapid, VW Golf, Citreon C5 and Audi Q3.

A passenger in the Golf suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where her condition is described as stable. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver and a rear seat passenger were also treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 574s 100618.