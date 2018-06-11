Investigation into Newport rape continues as Police revisit scene

Police investigating a rape in Newport have revisited the scene two weeks after it took place.

The incident happened on Sunday 27 May at around 11pm, when a woman was raped in the disabled toilets in the New Inn in the town.

Over the past two weeks, police enquiries have been carried out to identify the offender and any key witnesses.

Police have also revisited the New Inn to speak to people to see if there they were there on the night and could remember anything that may help detectives with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “We had a really good response from the people we spoke to. Revisiting the scene two weeks on enabled us to identify anyone who was there two weeks ago when the incident happened and helped jog their memory about anything they saw or heard that may by crucial to our enquiries.”

The offender is described as white, over 5ft 8 inches tall, average build with fairly tanned skin, stubble, green eyes and slicked back hair that was swept to the right. He was wearing a bright green pinstriped shirt.

Appeal For Photographs

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was there on the night and took photographs to get in contact as it may be they captured the man in the background.

DI Holehouse added: “We know people have said they took photographs on the night and would urge these people to ring us on 101 and ask to speak to the Operation Spartan investigation team as it could be they’ve captured something in the background that can help with our enquiries to trace the offender.

“We’re also keen for a man who went to use the disabled toilet at around the same time of the incident to come forward as he could be a key witness and hold crucial information to our enquiries. We don’t know whether or not what he saw is connected to our enquiries at all but it is important we speak to him so that we can rule this out.”

It’s believed the man went to use the disabled toilet at around the same time of the incident before going into the men’s toilet and passed comment to another man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 5s 280518 or ask to speak to the Operation Spartan investigation team. Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.