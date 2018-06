Firefighters were called to a fire at The Riverside Inn at Cound yesterday evening.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the premises at around 8.30pm.

Two fire appliances and the water carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

The water bowser from Bridgnorth was used to supply water.