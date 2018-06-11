Cyclist injured in collision near Shrewsbury

A cyclist was injured in a collision involving a car, north of Shrewsbury this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called at around 9.45am to the incident on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, Albrighton.

The condition of the cyclist is not known.

Collision on A5 at Montford Bridge

Emergency services were also called to a collision on the A5 Nescliffe Bypass at around 11am.

One person suffered minor injuries, firefighters from Shrewsbury and Baschurch were called to the scene to make the vehicle safe.