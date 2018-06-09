Shropshire residents recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018 list has recognised the achievements of a number of Shropshire residents.

The list recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom. In total 1,057 people have received an award.

Shropshire’s former Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Steve Worrall, has been awarded the British Empire Medal, with the award given for humanitarian services in Eastern Europe.

Before retiring in 2013, Mr Worrall established a successful staff exchange programme that enabled more than 100 Shropshire firefighters to gain experiences from secondments to fire services across Europe.

A decade ago, the programme took on an humanitarian aid focus, with volunteer local firefighters delivering and donating more than 50 fire engines and thousands of firefighting uniforms to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

Upon retirement his passion for helping not only Eastern European fire services, but more importantly, both the young and elderly alike in some of the most remote and vulnerable communities in Romania, led to the creation of the Shrewsbury based charity – Operation Sabre.

As president of Operation Sabre, Mr Worrall and his team have been responsible for providing vehicles, equipment, uniform and training of volunteer Romanian firefighters while supporting and redecorating several Romanian orphanages and homes for the elderly and special needs.

Operation Sabre has been recognised by the Romanian Government as being the principal international benefactor of fire and rescue aid to Romania.

Mr Worrall, who lives with his wife Karen on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, attended the Grange School Shrewsbury and originally trained and qualified as an engineer at the town’s Rolls-Royce Motors before a distinguished 30 year career with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

His endeavourers to improve fire services in Eastern Europe have also been recognised by the Bulgarian Government, which awarded him in 2013 the nation’s highest honour for a foreign national – the Order of Honour and Merit, and by the Romanian Government, who awarded him the Medal of Merit in 2015.

In accepting the British Empire Medal, Mr Worrall stated that he was surprised and extremely humbled by the nomination, adding that in receiving the award, he accepted it on behalf of the many volunteers and supporters of Operation Sabre.

Other Shropshire residents receiving awards include:

Ms Susan Mary Cooper is awarded an MBE for services to Conservation and the Environment in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Mr Alan Stephen Moss a Senior Lecturer, RAF Central Training School, receives an MBE for services to Apprentice Training.

Mr Wyndham Richard DavidsonN is awarded an MBE for services to Swimming Coaching in Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Mr Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher receives an MBE for services to the community in Telford.

Mrs Christine Drusilla Neil is awarded a BEM for services to charity in Shropshire.

Awards this year also include a damehood for Shropshire-born Professor Mary Beard, Professor of Classics, University of Cambridge, for services to the study of classical civilisations.

Shropshire RAF Warrant Officer Awarded MBE

Warrant Officer Louise Simpson an instructor of controllers at the School of Air Operations Control (SAOC) at RAF Shawbury has received an MBE.

On top of her commitments as an instructor, she has given her own time selflessly to the local, national and international community. Her list of charitable pursuits is vast, benefitting hundreds of people worldwide. These include an 800-mile cycle which raised over £10,000 for Help for Heroes, running the London Marathon raising £1,700 for IT for children in hospital, a 69-mile road race along Hadrian’s Wall raising £1,200 and four long-distance events comprising two ultra-marathons, one marathon and a half-Ironman raising £900 for the Severn Hospice.

Keen to support her local community, she volunteers weekly at the Severn Hospice, caring for the terminally ill and offering support to their families. Extending her charitable efforts worldwide, Warrant Officer Simpson is the Programme Administrator for the ‘Taking Football to Africa and Beyond’ charitable appeal, processing donations from football associations nationwide. She has travelled to Kenya numerous times to distribute football kits and equipment and to bring the sport to disadvantaged children. The appeal was extended to support Nepalese children in 2017, a project that saw her and the team depart for Kathmandu in December 2017.

In addition to her invaluable service to the RAF and support to charities, she is also an extremely accomplished sportswoman, representing both the Inter Services and Great Britain at the European Duathalon Championships in Germany, resulting in selection for the World Championships in Switzerland in 2017. Her preparations for representing Team GB have included countless events in running, triathlon and duathlon in various distances from 5k to ultra-marathons.

Warrant Officer Simpson said: “This honour is an amazing surprise to me. Taking Football to Africa and Beyond and Severn Hospice are both close to my heart and I have just been carrying out work that I hope helps to make a difference to others.”

Group Captain Chuck Norris, Station Commander at RAF Shawbury said: I am delighted that Warrant Officer Simpson is the recipient of this prestigious award. Her incredible capacity, drive and desire to help others as well as her achievements in her primary duty are enormously impressive. She stands out as a remarkable individual and exemplary member of the RAF.”