Telford man jailed for string of sexual offences

A Telford man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of a string of sex offences.

Andrew Findlater, 50, of Woodside, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this afternoon.

A jury found him guilty of ten separate offences including rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child. The offences happened between 2006 and 2014 in the Telford area.

Investigating officer Sergeant Katie Morgan said: “The astounding bravery shown by those who suffered at the hands of Findlater has helped put a stop to his predatory actions.

“West Mercia Police is determined to continue working with a range of partners to safeguard victims and prosecute offenders and I’d like to recognise the brave steps his victims have taken to put him behind bars.

“Tackling sexual and physical abuse of children and young people will remain a priority for West Mercia Police but protecting children and young people is all of our responsibility, it’s vital that we work with the public to identify individuals who prey on vulnerable children and empower young people to speak up.”