Police appeal for help to find missing Telford teenager

Police in Telford are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Davis Kula was last seen in the Dawley area at around midnight on 7-8 June.

He is described as black and of slim build, around 5ft 10ins, with black hair and a bald patch and scar on the back of his head.

Davis was last seen wearing a black Nike T-Shirt, Black Nike Jogging Bottoms, a blue Nike top and Black Nike Airmax trainers.

He is believed to have links to the Harrow area of London.

Officers are urging anyone with information to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 217 of 8 June 2018.