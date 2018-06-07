Vandals damage Newport in Bloom flower displays

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged Newport in Bloom flower displays.

The incident happened just after midnight and 4am on Wednesday 6 June where hanging baskets outside Longford Pre-School Playgroup on Lower Bar were damaged.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for Newport, Gary Wade, said: “Vandals have maliciously damaged the fantastic work Newport in Bloom volunteers have done to enhance the town and local community.

“There have been suggestions that the damage may have been caused by students however at the current time there is no evidence to suggest this and I would ask anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the damage to get in contact with us so that we can take action against the offenders and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 95S 060618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.