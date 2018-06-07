Shrewsbury and Telford House of Fraser stores to close

House of Fraser is to close its Shrewsbury and Telford stores as its Chinese owner finalises a restructuring proposal.

The stores on High Street in Shrewsbury and Telford Shopping Centre will stay open until early 2019, House of Fraser said.

The retailer needs the approval of 75% of its creditors to go ahead with the announced plans, which would see 31 of its 59 stores across the UK and Ireland close as part of a rescue deal, impacting around 6,000 jobs.

The closures are part of a proposed Company Voluntary Arrangement, which will require approval from creditors who will make their decision on June 22.

The full list of store closures include:

Altrincham, Aylesbury, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Camberley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Chichester, Cirencester, Cwmbran, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Frasers, Epsom, Grimsby, High Wycombe, Hull, Leamington Spa, Lincoln, London Oxford Street, London King William Street, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Skipton, Swindon, Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcester are on the closure list.

As part of the restructuring plan, which is being drawn up with the help of accountancy firm KPMG, House of Fraser could also ask for rent reductions on a further 11 outlets.

House of Fraser said it has already informed those whose jobs are affected by its plans.

Shropshire Council confident of a bright future for Shrewsbury

Commenting on news of the planned Shrewsbury store closure, Nic Laurens, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth said:

“We were saddened to hear the news this morning. We will be working with the store to ensure that staff are aware of the help and support available to them at this uncertain time.

“We will also be working with our partners, including the Shropshire Business Board and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, to continue to grow the town.

“Shrewsbury has a lot to offer and is a place which visitors flock to, to experience its individuality and history, as well as its excellent shops and eateries.

“We have exciting plans for the future and we’re confident that, together, we can build on the town’s prosperity by investing in the amazing businesses we have and encouraging others to invest.”