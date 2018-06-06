Motorcyclist named following fatal collision in Whitchurch

A motorcyclist who died in a collision in Whitchurch at the weekend was today named by police.

Tony Dennis, 49 from Maidstone Grove in Stoke on Trent died following a collision involving a car on Sunday.

The collision happened on Catterals Lane at the junction with the A525 Nantwich Road at around 10.30am.

His wife has today paid tribute to him. She said:

“Tony was a truly special man, his love for his family and friends knew no bounds and he was always thinking of others. His rides out on a Sunday and his biking holidays were a huge part of his life. He will be missed each and every day by those who knew him but will always be in our hearts.”