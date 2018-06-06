Lorry fire closes slip road at J7 of M54

A lorry fire this morning closed the exit slip road of Junction 7 eastbound on the M54.

The fire involving the cab of the lorry happened at around 7.53am with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service saying they received multiple calls from members of the public.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus at the scene.

The road has been closed by police whilst the incident is dealt with, drivers are reported to be facing long delays.