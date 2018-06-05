Man and woman from Shrewsbury arrested in connection with death of man in Audlem

A man and woman from Shrewsbury are among those arrested in connection with the death of a man in Audlem.

Shortly after 1am on Friday 25 May police were called to reports of an incident outside the Bridge Inn on Shropshire Street.

Officers attended the scene and discovered 45-year-old Adam Lovatt with serious injuries, he was taken to the Royal Stoke hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his death and inquiries are continuing.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail.

A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and released under investigation.

A 44-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a 58-year-old woman from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller of Cheshire Police said: “I would like to urge anyone who witnessed any part of the incident on the night to come forward and speak to us.

“We know that people who were at the scene haven’t come forward yet and we are making efforts to identify those potential witnesses.

“We are investigating Adam’s death as a murder inquiry and it is vital that everyone who was there on the evening speaks to detectives.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 73945. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”

Adam leaves his wife, Clare, his two step sons Jordan and Declan, his parents’ Maria and Jeff and his brothers’ Mark and Darren and their families.