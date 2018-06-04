Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall celebrate record attendances

A record number of people have visited Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury for the second successive year as attendances continue to rise.

Both venues, which are owned and managed by Shropshire Council, exceeded an attendance of 250,000 for the first time.

The increase has been attributed to the hard work, flexibility and dedication of the teams at Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall who continue to deliver busy programmes of popular events.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said:

“I’m delighted with the continued success of Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall. This remarkable performance is an improved position on 5 years’ ago following a lot of hard work by the Theatre Services team to be more innovative, efficient and commercial.

“I’m excited at what the future holds for Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall.”

Craig Reeves, Marketing Manager at Theatre Severn, said:

“We are immensely proud of the latest record-breaking attendance figures and thank everyone across Shropshire and beyond who support Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall. We understand the importance of attracting more than a quarter of a million visitors to the heart of Shrewsbury each year, and the hugely positive impact this offers the local area. We are committed to, and confident of, continued growth and success with another exciting, educational and entertaining programme of live events, films and activities to look forward to in the 12 months ahead.”