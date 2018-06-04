KeolisAmey reveals investment plans for when it takes over from Arriva Trains Wales

KeolisAmey which takes over the Wales and Borders rail service from Arriva Trains Wales in October, today announced its investment plans.

The company promises that £1.9 billion will be invested in improving passengers’ travel experience across Wales and the borders, including an £800 million investment in trains, boosting overall service capacity by 65 per cent.

All trains will be replaced by 2023 when 95 per cent of journeys will be on brand new trains.

£194 million will be invested to modernise all 247 stations on the network.

An additional 600 staff will be recruited to deliver the service in a range of roles and 450 new apprenticeships (30 every year) will also be created over the life of the contract.

In response to customer demand, more frequent trains, reduced journey times and more flexible fares are promised to make travelling easier and more cost effective.

The 15-year contract runs from today until 16 October, 2033. A joint venture partnership of international public transport operator Keolis with infrastructure asset management specialist Amey, KeolisAmey will work in partnership with Transport for Wales, running all services under the Transport for Wales brand.