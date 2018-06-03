Motorcyclist dies following collision in Whitchurch

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car in Whitchurch.

The collision happened on Catterals Lane at the junction with the A525 Nantwich Road at around 10.30am today and involved a yellow Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Peugeot 307.

The rider of the motorcycle – a 49-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent – was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police says his next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specially trained officer.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, who was in the area at the time or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 255S of 3 June.