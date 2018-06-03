Homes in Pontesbury are latest to be hit by flash flooding

Firefighters were called to Pontesbury yesterday evening after heavy rain caused flooding to properties.

Homes in the Station Road area were affected following further localised heavy rain.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer at around 8.41pm.

Crews dealt with the flooding using light portable pumps.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service also attended to offer support and assistance to affected residents.

West Mercia Police was also at the scene.