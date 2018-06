A caravan was destroyed by fire in a suspected arson attack near Oswestry last night.

The incident happened on Holyhead Road in West Felton at just before 11.30pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also called to the scene.