South Shropshire hit by flash flooding following heavy rain

Roads across south Shropshire were hit by flooding yesterday evening following heavy rain.

South and west Shropshire were worst hit by heavy downpours whilst the north and east of the county saw little or no rain.

The A49 between Craven Arms and Onibury was blocked after water run-off from nearby fields.

The A489 South of the Long Mynd, was also flooded as well as the B4368 between Craven Arms and Bridgnorth.

Residents in Lower Corve Street, Ludlow, saw flooding which was not helped by passing motorists causing floodwater to go into their homes.

Shropshire Fire Control said they received a high volume of calls during the course of yesterday evening due to flood related incidents in South Shropshire.

Flood alerts are in place for the Upper Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook.

If you are affected by flooding Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service offered the following advice:

– Obtain sandbags from the local council

– Isolate electrics

– Move valuables, food and drink as high as practically possible

– Move occupants and animals upstairs or to a place of safety.

– Never attempt to drive or walk through flood water

– Don’t let children play in flood water, due to contamination

– If there is a risk to life call 999 immediately