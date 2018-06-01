Shrewsbury hit by flash flooding

Shrewsbury has become the latest area of Shropshire to be hit by flash flooding on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain caused many roads to become flooded whilst shops in the town centre also got hit.

Marks & Spencer saw rainwater pour through the roof whilst the EE store on the corner of Pride Hill and Butcher Row also had water enter the premises.

Flooding in Coleham meant motorists were unable to use the road as water quickly backed up from the drainage system.

Frankwell, Wyle Cop and Porthill Road were also affected.

The A458 Cross Houses to Shrewsbury road was also flooded with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Flash flooding yesterday evening caused problems in south Shropshire.