‘Running policeman’ raises £7,500 for Shropshire hospitals

Shropshire’s ‘running policeman’ – has raised £7,500 for the charity that supports the county’s two acute hospitals.

Gary, who is a Patrol Officer with West Mercia Police in Telford, pulled on his running shoes – and full police uniform – to take on the Market Drayton 10k.

He took part in the 10k to support family friend, Lisa McCallister, who is currently undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer at the RSH. He ran in his full police uniform – which weighed around one stone in total – completing the event in 58 minutes and 17 seconds.

The funds raised are being donated to SaTH Charity – the registered charity which manages the funds for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH); and Lingen Davies. They will be split between Ward 23 Oncology and the Lingen Davies Centre, which is based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Gary, who has been in the police force for 22 years, said: “I am so grateful to everyone who has donated and helped me to raise £7,500 to say thank you to two fantastic teams that have looked after Lisa. It has completely smashed my original target.”

Gary has now been presented with a certificate by Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate at SaTH, on behalf of SaTH Charity, as a thank you for his fundraising efforts.

Julia said: “Running a 10k in full uniform police uniform is such a fantastic achievement and we are very grateful to Gary for raising such an incredible amount of money for SaTH Charity, and Lingen Davies. It will help to make a real difference to patients who use our hospitals, their families and our staff.”

There is still time to sponsor Gary here at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gary-lansdale