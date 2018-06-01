Police seek key witness as part of Newport rape investigation

Police investigating a rape which took place at a public house in Newport are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

The incident happened at the New Inn in High Street at around 11pm on Sunday 27 May.

Police are seeking a man who went to use the disabled toilet at around the same time of the incident before going into the men’s toilets.

It’s thought the witness may have seen a man and woman in the disabled toilet at the time and officers are keen to speak to him as he could be a key witness to enquiries and have important information that could assist police.

DS Ian Rutherford said: “It may be that this man didn’t witness anything that is connected to our enquiries but because of the timing we’re keen to speak to him as a result of him seeing the couple in the toilet we know that this customer entered the male toilets and passed comment about what he had just seen to another male and would urge him to get in contact with us.”

Specially trained officers are continuing to provide the victim, a 25-year-old woman, support.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 5s 280518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.