Man arrested after threatening Shrewsbury bin collection workers

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with threats made to workmen in Shrewsbury Town Centre.

The man was arrested yesterday and has since been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

It followers reports of a homeless man making threats to staff as they try to empty bins in the town centre, bins were then being left unemptied in areas of the town.

West Mercia Police say that they have increased patrols in the area during the early morning to reassure those working in the town centre and deal with any incidents.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Hancox said: “We’ve been working very closely with Shropshire Council and are aware of the concerns their contracted workmen have raised. As part of Team Shrewsbury we are working with our partners to address this issue and have already taken action.

“Patrols have been in the area, in particular in the morning when the workmen are working, and we have put in place a section 34 dispersal order, this means anyone found causing disorder will be asked to leave and not able to return to the area for 48 hours.

“We want everyone to feel safe in the town centre whether they live, work or are visiting and will continue our work as Team Shrewsbury to do this.”