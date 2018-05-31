Woman found unconscious in Telford woodland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found unconscious in woodland in Telford.

The 39-year-old woman yesterday reported to police that she had left an address in Arleston between 7.30am and 8am, a short time later she woke to find she was in woodland nearby, opposite Bayley Road.

The woman says she has no recollection of how she came to be in the woodland and is not reported to have suffered any obvious injuries.

West Mercia Police officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have been in or around Bayley Road yesterday morning as they may have seen or heard something that could help in our enquiries to establish what happened.”

As part of their enquiries police are carrying out searches in the local area and local residents will see an increased police presence.