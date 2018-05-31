Council’s cabinet to approve Neighbourhood Plans for Newport and Edgmond

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet will today give the green light to the next stages of Neighbourhood Plans for both Newport and Edgmond.

The Edgmond Neighbourhood Plan was supported by 94.2 per cent of residents who voted in a referendum in April.

This means that Edgmond Parish Council can become the third qualifying body to be at the point where its Neighbourhood Plan can be formally “made” – after Madeley and Waters Upton.

The council’s cabinet, which meets today, is being asked to “make” the Edgmond Neighbourhood Plan, meaning that the plan’s policies will become part of the Telford and Wrekin Development Plan.

The same cabinet meeting is also being asked to approve the Newport Neighbourhood Development Plan going forward to a referendum, which will take place on July 26.

Councillors are also being asked to approve modifications to the plan that have been recommended by an independent examiner.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “We are working with a number of town and parish councils across the borough in their preparation of their Neighbourhood Development Plans.

“This means that local communities will be supported to engage with and achieve a greater stake in the planning and development of their local area.

“I am delighted that we are in a position to “make” the plan for Edgmond following the positive outcome of the referendum of residents there.

“We are also in a position to approve the modifications made to the Newport plan that have been suggested by the independent examiner and approve that plan going forward to referendum.

“These are two plans of six that are currently in the preparation stages. These plans reinforce our Local Plan and make it easier for us to resist speculative development.”