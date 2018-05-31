Man suffers leg injuries during road rage incident in Telford

A man has suffered leg injuries during a road rage incident involving two cars in Telford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Gower Street, St Georges, shortly after midnight on Friday 25 May.

As two cars – thought to be a dark coloured BMW and a silver Ford Focus – were travelling up Gower Street it is reported that eggs were thrown at the Ford Focus.

When the cars approached the roundabout with Church Street and Stafford Street, the driver of the Ford Focus is reported to have got out of his car and a collision occurred injuring the man’s leg.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off towards Oakengates, the man suffered non-life changing leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

Investigating officers are asking any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the time to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to the driver and occupants of the BMW as they believe they could have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 3S of 25 May.