Firefighters called to tractor and trailer fire near Much Wenlock

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a tractor towing a trailer containing straw near Much Wenlock today.
The incident happened at Farley at around 11.09am with two fire appliances sent to the scene.
Crews from Much Wenlock and Telford Central used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. An operations officer was also in attendance.
The trailer carrying 4 tonnes of straw was moved to a nearby field for crews to dampen down the remainder of the load.
Highways England and West Mercia Police also attended.
Crews from @SFRS_Wenlock and @SFRS_TelfordCtl from @shropsfire dealing with a tractor and trailer fire near Farley, Much Wenlock pic.twitter.com/eCYWJaYJvx
— JT (@SFRS_JT) May 31, 2018
Crews from @SFRS_Wenlock and @SFRS_TelfordCtl @shropsfire have now moved burning tractor and trailer to the safety of a field to extinguish. Farley road is now open again @HighwaysWMIDS 👍🏻🚨 pic.twitter.com/QruYDgJBLl
— JT (@SFRS_JT) May 31, 2018