Firefighters called to tractor and trailer fire near Much Wenlock

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a tractor towing a trailer containing straw near Much Wenlock today.

The incident happened at Farley at around 11.09am with two fire appliances sent to the scene.

Crews from Much Wenlock and Telford Central used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The trailer carrying 4 tonnes of straw was moved to a nearby field for crews to dampen down the remainder of the load.

Highways England and West Mercia Police also attended.