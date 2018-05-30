Shrewsbury Flower Show crowned UK’s favourite flower and garden show

Shrewsbury Flower Show has been crowned the UK’s Favourite Flower and Garden show for 2018 – following a massive response from the public.

The show triumphed over stiff opposition from 11 other entries by gaining 60 per cent of the votes in the online competition organised by HolidayLettings.co.uk, a TripAdvisor company.

The results were announced following a voting frenzy by supporters of the flower show who were asked to register their support for the two-day event.

Simon Badrock, secretary of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which organises the show, said he was delighted with the news and thanked all those people who took the time to vote.

“This is brilliant news for us and could not have come at a better time as we are now building towards this year’s event,” he said.

“Shrewsbury Flower Show was declared the winner with a whopping 60% of the vote – a long way clear of second placed National Flower Show with 13% and Southport Flower Show who came third with 12% of the total votes.

“We were delighted with the news that we had reached the final stages of the competition but early voting saw us near the bottom of the table of the 12 shortlisted events.

“That quickly changed however and the response to our plea to the public for help with the voting was tremendous and we are extremely grateful for all those people who took the trouble to go online and vote.

“Shrewsbury Flower Show is a very high-profile national event and attracts visitors from all over the country each year. I think all our friends who hold the show in such high esteem have been a significant factor in us coming out on top in this poll.”

Laurel Greatrix, of holidayLettings.co.uk, said: “We received hundreds of votes during the competition for the UK’s Favourite Flower and Garden Show.

“Shrewsbury Flower Show proved to be a strong favourite, claiming more than half of all votes. Congratulations to Shrewsbury Flower Show.”

The other 11 locations in the final of the competition were: Leigh Summer Flower Show, Kent Garden Show, Gardening Scotland 2018, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, English Country Garden Festival 2018, Harrogate Spring Fair Show, Blenheim Palace Flower Show, Knowsley Flower Show, Toby’s Garden Harvest Festival, National Flower Show and Southport Flower Show.

Shrewsbury Flower Show is being held on August 10 and 11 in The Quarry. The event is in its 131st year and attracts thousands of visitors.

The show is open to the public from 10am on both days and includes amateur growers and top horticulturalists, gardening and food celebrities, floral art and a lecture theatre. There will also be a variety of free activities in the Children’s Area, attractions in the Arena, live music and the traditional fireworks display.