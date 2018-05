Residents in Albrighton were without power for a time last night after an electricity cable exploded underground.

The 11,000 volt mains electricity cable exploded in an underground pit under a footpath.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on the High Street and follows flash flooding in the area at the weekend.

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power were called to the scene. Gas engineers also attended.