A consultation on proposals to transform local hospital services gets underway today, as the 14-week Future Fit public consultation begins.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are asking for the views of people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales on the following two options:

Option 1:

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becomes an Emergency Care site and the Princess Royal Hospital becomes a Planned Care site (This is the CCGs’ preferred option).

Option 2:

The Princess Royal Hospital becomes an Emergency care site and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becomes a Planned Care site.

Under either option, both hospitals would have an Urgent Care Centre that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week where patients would receive care for illnesses and injuries that are not life or limb-threatening but require urgent attention.

Dr Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer, NHS Shropshire CCG said:

“Over the last four and a half years, we’ve listened to what local people have told us about the services and care they expect us to offer at the two hospitals in the future. We understand people’s frustration at the time it has taken to reach this point. However, we are now urging people to take the opportunity to formally have their say, so that we can consider their views and any changes we may need to make to our proposed plans before making any decisions.”

Mr David Evans, Chief Officer, NHS Telford & Wrekin CCG, said:

“A formal public consultation is the way the NHS has to seek people’s views on significant changes to services. Over the next 14 weeks we will be working hard to make sure that people understand the issues we need to solve and the proposed changes we need to hear their views on. It’s important that people share with us what the options mean for them and what we need to consider putting in place or changing so that they can receive the best possible care in the future.”

Throughout the 14-week consultation, there will be eight public exhibition events where people can drop in and meet doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff, ask questions and find out more.

In addition, representatives from the CCGs will be attending a range of meetings and events providing regular updates and answering questions. And there will be a range of pop-up style roadshows at community and public venues across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.

The consultation runs until 4 September 2018.

For more information see www.nhsfuturefit.org