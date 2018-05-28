Police appeal for witnesses after woman is raped in Newport pub

Police are appealing for witness and information after a woman was raped in a Newport pub.

The incident happened at the The New Inn, Stafford Road, Newport at around 11pm on Sunday (27th May).

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have seen a man described as white, early fifties, around 5’8″, stubble beard, green eyes, slicked back hair that was swept to the right.

The man is described as being quite well maintained of average build with fairly tanned skin, but gaunt in appearance. He was wearing denim blue jeans and a bright green pin striped shirt.

Officers investigating the incident are also appealing for anyone who was in the premises who may have taken photos of anyone else there that evening to get in touch.

If you have any information that you think may help please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 005S of 28 May.