Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Albrighton

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Albrighton yesterday with roads closed and properties affected.
The A41 Newport Road was closed as rising water made the road impassable for motorists. The Esso garage was also under water.
The high street also suffered flooding as heavy rain fell across the county.
Chester Road in Newport was also flooded with motorists being advised to use alternative routes.
The Met Office yesterday afternoon issued an Amber Warning for heavy rain for Shropshire from 4pm until 9pm.
In the 24 hours up to 9pm over 50mm of rain fell in Pennerley to the south east of Shrewsbury, Shawbury saw 23.8mm of rainfall and 11.4mm fell in Newport.
Yesterday morning in Ludlow fire crews were sent to Dodmore Lane and Corve Street following flooding. A crew also assisted the store manager of Tesco after flood water entered the store.
Crews were also sent to Stone Row in Malinslee, Telford yesterday evening following reports of a home flooding.
Flooding also activated automatic fire alarms at Protolabs on Halesfield 8 in Telford and at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
#A41 Newport Road in #Albrighton is completely closed
The Esso garage is under water and the crossroad are impassable
DO NOT TRY CROSSING THE FLOOD WATER YOU WILL RUIN YOUR CAR & BECOME SOMEONE TO BE RESCUED
Shouldn't need to be said, but idiots still driving through!
20450 pic.twitter.com/73aVZvWQ5c
— Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) May 27, 2018
Spent the afternoon in Albrighton assisting @shropsfire 🚒 Pumping out floodwater from this man’s house 🏠 & he kindly supplied us with coffee and biscuits ☕️🍪#greatbritishpublic #bestofbritish #keepcalmandcarryon #stiffupperlip @WestMidsFire @ShropshireStar @wldavies27 pic.twitter.com/WA3hPBtHpm
— Tettenhall Fire (@TettenhallFire) May 27, 2018
High Street in #albrighton now blocked pic.twitter.com/OaXQWr538b
— Russ Cockburn (@Dwarfio) May 27, 2018
Chester Road in Newport flooded in a number of places please use alternative routes and take care. 20446 pic.twitter.com/4aObfNVQxB
— Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) May 27, 2018