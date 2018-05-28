Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Albrighton

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Albrighton yesterday with roads closed and properties affected.

The A41 Newport Road was closed as rising water made the road impassable for motorists. The Esso garage was also under water.

The high street also suffered flooding as heavy rain fell across the county.

Chester Road in Newport was also flooded with motorists being advised to use alternative routes.

The Met Office yesterday afternoon issued an Amber Warning for heavy rain for Shropshire from 4pm until 9pm.

In the 24 hours up to 9pm over 50mm of rain fell in Pennerley to the south east of Shrewsbury, Shawbury saw 23.8mm of rainfall and 11.4mm fell in Newport.

Yesterday morning in Ludlow fire crews were sent to Dodmore Lane and Corve Street following flooding. A crew also assisted the store manager of Tesco after flood water entered the store.

Crews were also sent to Stone Row in Malinslee, Telford yesterday evening following reports of a home flooding.

Flooding also activated automatic fire alarms at Protolabs on Halesfield 8 in Telford and at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.