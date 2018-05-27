Flash flooding causes problems in Ludlow

Flash flooding has caused problems in Ludlow this morning with fire crews called to two incidents.

At around 5.50am one fire appliance was mobilised from Ludlow to assist a homeowner on Dodmore Lane whose property had become flooded.

A fire appliance was also mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer to assist the store manager of Tesco on Corve Street after flood water entered the store.

A number of properties were also without power in the Ludlow area for a time, around 43 properties remain affected. Western Power says they are working to restore supplies.

Thundery showers are set to continue into this afternoon with some sunny spells too. The temperature could rise to a high of 26C.

Motorists are being advised to take care on the roads as there are significant areas of standing water.