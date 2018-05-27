Concern grows for missing 12-year-old Telford boy

Police are appealing for help to find a 12-year-old Telford boy, who was reported missing in the early hours of today.

Anthony Agyeman-Duah is described as being black, around 4ft 12in tall, with short black hair.

He was thought to be wearing an orange Lacoste t-shirt, jeans and a grey hoody at the time of his disappearance.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for Anthony’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Anthony or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 99S of 27 May or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.