A barn has been destroyed by fire near Claverley in the early hours of this morning.

Four fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Much Wenlock at just before 4am today.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also at the scene of the fire at Upper Aston.

Crews used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and remained in attendance for some time turning over and damping down.