Unique jewellery box and sentimental items stolen during Telford burglary

Sentimental items, including jewellery, have been stolen during a burglary at a home in Telford.

The home of a retired couple was broken into on Nightingale Way in Apley while they were on holiday.

The burglary happened between Thursday 3 May and Tuesday 8 May.

Many of the items stolen are sentimental and irreplaceable, including jewellery, presents and family items that have been handed down through generations.

A unique jewellery box was also taken, the box is around a foot wide and 18 inches to two feet tall.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for the public’s help to return the stolen items to the couple.

Stallholders, second-hand shops or anyone who has been offered similar items for sale recently is also urged to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 311 080518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.