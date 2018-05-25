MP Philip Dunne challenges Barclays over bank branch closures

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has criticised the decision by Barclays to close their branch in Church Stretton and in Much Wenlock, where it is the last bank branch in the town.

Mr Dunne said he would work with local representatives to put forward the case for keeping branches open for businesses and vulnerable customers.

Barclays have announced their intention to close the Church Stretton branch from 7th September and Much Wenlock on 4th October.

The closures mean the nearest branches will be at Barclays Shrewsbury and Ludlow for Church Stretton customers, and Madeley and Bridgnorth for Much Wenlock. Everyday transactions, typically carried out over branch counters (including paying in a cheque or depositing cash), will be able to be completed at the Post Offices located at 50 Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton and 67 High Street, Much Wenlock.

Mr Dunne said: “I am appalled by this decision by Barclays to remove two branches from South Shropshire, especially in Much Wenlock where it is the last bank branch in town.

“We all recognise that mobile banking has become more prevalent. But South Shropshire is home to many elderly and vulnerable people, for whom online banking is simply not a credible option. Branch services are also important to both those banking for businesses or charities, and I will be stressing this to Barclays in asking them to review their decision.”