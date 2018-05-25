Man charged following sexual assault in Telford

A 19-year-old man from Telford has been charged with attempted rape and ABH.

Kyle Manwell Lindo of Hadley was charged following an incident which happened between 1.30am and 3am in the early hours of Saturday 19 May in an alleyway off Charlecote Park in Newdale.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.

Lindo appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man arrested has been released with no further action.