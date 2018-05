A car was damaged in Shrewsbury this afternoon after a large bough fell from a tree.

The incident happened in St Michaels Street at around 3.51pm.

A number of people were assisted from the vehicle following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and made the vehicle safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The road was blocked for a time.