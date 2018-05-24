Young woman sexually assaulted whilst travelling on bus in Wellington

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted whilst travelling on a bus in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was on the bus from Wellington in the direction of Madeley at between 1pm and 1.30pm, when an unknown man got on the bus and sat next to her.

The man then touched her inappropriately over her clothes. The victim was not injured.

The offender is described as an Asian man, in his forties, around 5ft 7ins, with a short dark beard. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and sunglasses, and was carrying a red shopping bag.

It’s believed other passengers on the bus may have seen the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the offence to come forward.

If you have any information, call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 446s of 23 May 2018.

Alternatively, information can provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.