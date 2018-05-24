Image released after steward assaulted at Shrewsbury vs Charlton game

Police investigating an assault at the Shrewsbury vs Charlton game on Sunday 13 May have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The incident happened after the match when a steward was punched, the steward was not injured in the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help police with enquiries. The image is quite blurred but clearly shows what the man was wearing and police are releasing it in the hope someone may know who he is.

It’s believed he is a Charlton supporter.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 608s 150518.