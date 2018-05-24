Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury student

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing student in Shrewsbury.

Juri Kmito, 21, was last seen around 7pm on Monday at his accommodation in St Michaels Street in Shrewsbury.

He is a student at the University Centre Shrewsbury and was reported missing on Tuesday 22 May after he had not been seen by his friends and did not attend his final exam.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing but it is believed he had a rucksack with him.

Juri is originally from Lithuania.

Police are increasingly concerned for his safety and are appealing for the public’s help.