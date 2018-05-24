Collision closes A49 south of Craven Arms

A two vehicle collision has closed the A49 south of Craven Arms this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision around two miles south of Craven Arms near to Stokesay Castle at around 4.50pm.

West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance are at the scene

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Craven Arms, Church Stretton and Wellington used Holmatro cutting and spreading gear to release a casualty from one of the vehicles. They have been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.