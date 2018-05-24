Bomb disposal team carry out controlled explosion in Whitchurch

A bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion in Whitchurch.
The controlled explosion took place at Whitchurch railway station on Station Road.
Train services passing through the area were suspended following a security alert.
West Mercia Police says an investigation is ongoing.
A controlled explosion is imminent in the area of Station Road, #Whitchurch. #Shrewsbury. A bomb disposal team is on scene.
— West Midlands Alerts (@WMidsAlerts) May 24, 2018
At this time an ongoing Police investigation.A controlled explosion is imminent in the area of Station Road, Whitchurch. Shrewsbury.
— West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) May 24, 2018