Telford & Wrekin Council to make record investment into Safer School Routes

Telford & Wrekin Council will invest £600,000 in developing safer school routes and a further £300,000 in creating additional residential parking spaces as part of a package of one off investments.

Other investments include £1m in Pride schemes across Telford & Wrekin and £100,000 to enable the council to work with the community to develop new or enhance existing sports events including running.

Money will also be made available to enable Southwater Library to open on Sundays from 11am till 4pm for the next two years.

The council has also already decided to set aside £350,000 to fund the inquiry into child sexual exploitation.

A report to Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet says that the council has actively managed its budget during 2017/18 and has ended the year in a very positive financial position.

This will assist the council’s situation during the 2018/2019 financial year and also allow the programme of one off investments.

This will result in a more sustainable financial strategy and enable the council to provide additional benefits to the community.

Cabinet will be told that the council achieved budget savings of £14m, on top of the £96m achieved in the previous eight years – giving a total saving to date of £110m. The budget in 2017/18 was underspent by £150,000 after funding the package of one-off investments and setting some funding aside to offset known financial pressures that the Council faces.

However, the report also says that the funding outlook for the medium term is very uncertain with significant changes to the local government finance system due to be implemented from 2020/2021.

“It is currently anticipated that the council will need to identify around £30m of further savings over the next three years,” adds the report.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Finance, said: “This is a very positive report which identifies a number of one off investment to benefit the community, including £600,000 to further develop safer school routes.

“This Council has a long and outstanding track record of sound financial management which reflects the hard work of Cabinet Members actively working with budget holders across the organisation in order to deliver our priorities in the light of ever greater financial challenges.

“The council faces another very challenging year in 2018/19 as the whole issue of how local government is funding continues to come under scrutiny and pressure.

“Nevertheless, we can be encouraged by our end of year figures and we will continue to strive to make further savings by delivering services in different and better ways and by working closely in partnership with both our community and the whole spectrum of partner agencies.”