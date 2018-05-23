Police arrest man in connection with sexual assault in Telford

Police investigating a sexual assault which happened in Telford at the weekend have arrested a man.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 3am in the early hours of Saturday 19 May in an alleyway off Charlecote Park in Newdale.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to get in contact.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 425s 200518 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.