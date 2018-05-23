Good causes in Telford learn how new lottery will benefit them

Telford and Wrekin good causes are being encouraged to sign up to benefit from the Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery.

Sixty pence from every £1 lottery ticket will go to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes that work in the area.

Players of the lottery can win a £25,000 jackpot, plus smaller prizes. The lottery was officially launched on the 22 May at Oakengates Theatre.

Good causes who want to benefit can register their involvement by visiting www.twincl.co.uk.

Telford and Wrekin residents will be able to buy tickets and support local good causes when tickets go on sale on 26 June.

More than 60 local good causes have shown an interest in taking part to date. One of the first to show an interest was Christmas Smile.

Kate Phillips, the founder of Christmas Smile, said: “We were keen to support the lottery not only for the benefits it can bring to us as a charity and our work but also for the benefit it will bring to the borough of Telford and Wrekin.”

William Gormley, co-founder of Newport Men’s Shed, said: “For small charities, getting this money is going to make a lot of difference, and will go a long way. We’d encourage other local good causes to sign up. All you have to do is commit to spreading the word about your own lottery page and reaching a minimum of at least 20 ticket sales.”

Cllr Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development spoke at the launch event. He said: “This is a really, really exciting day because it’s all about charities, the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations, and trying to support the great work that they all do across the Telford and Wrekin community.”

Cllr Lee Carter encouraged leaders of good causes to sign up to benefit from the lottery. He explained at the launch event how the money raised through the lottery will be distributed to good causes.

He told them: “This lottery is here to support local good causes. You all play a significant role in improving people’s health and wellbeing and reducing social isolation in the borough. Through this lottery we’ll be able to support the important work you do.”

“With this being Telford’s 50th anniversary, we’re focusing on investing in Telford’s communities for this year and in the future. We are hoping that several of the community groups who are taking part in Telford50 celebrations will also take part in this lottery.”

The Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery first draw will be this summer. From each £1 ticket, 60p goes to local good causes.

The remainder of every pound spent on the lottery will be put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players have a 56 to one chance of winning one of the prizes, which range from the £25,000 jackpot to three extra tickets.

A lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed to run the scheme, having already launched similar lotteries elsewhere.

Ben Speare, Gatherwell’s managing director, said: “We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to run the new Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery. We’re looking forward to helping support local causes in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council.”