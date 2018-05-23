Former Head Teacher of Telford school jailed

A former head teacher of a Telford school has been jailed for voyeurism.

On 14 March Timothy Moule, aged 47, of Severn Way, in Cressage, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism at Stafford Crown Court.

Last year, West Mercia Police launched an investigation after information came to light Moule had indecent images on his computer and had been covertly filming in a place used by children to get changed.

The investigation saw police from West Mercia work closely with officers from West Midlands Police.

The majority of the offences took place between March and June 2016.

Today, he was sentenced to 52 months.

Throughout the investigation, police worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and Moule’s former school to offer reassurance to those concerned.

Local policing commander for Telford & Wrekin Superintendent Tom Harding said:

“We understand parents will be concerned about these offences and I would like to offer my assurances police and Telford & Wrekin Council are committed to working in partnership to protect children in our community from harm.

“Police worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and a thorough and detailed investigation was carried out which has led to today’s sentence.

“I’m pleased Moule will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison for, completely unknown to them, taking advantage of innocent young people.

“We’re committed to bringing sex offenders to justice and put a stop to any form of child sexual abuse and our efforts to tackle this will continue.

“I’m keen to stress offending can take place across all sections of society and whenever we receive a report of a sex offence it will be thoroughly investigated regardless of those involved or their background.”

Police are also reminding the local community victims of sexual offences have lifetime anonymity, and anything that is discussed on social media that identifies, or leads to the identification, of a victim is a criminal offence.

Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to speak to police on 101. Specially trained officers will support victims right through from initial contact and help achieve the best outcome for them.