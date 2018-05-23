Former Co-op Bank building in Oswestry to go under the hammer

The former Co-op Bank building in Oswestry town centre has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £100,000.

The 1,700 sq ft building, which closed in 2016 will feature at a property auction in Manchester on 7 June, along with several other former retail bank properties as branches continue to close down on high streets across the country.

The Co-op Bank said that the increased take up of digital banking services had been a factor in the decision to close its Oswestry branch.

Paul Thompson, managing director of Pugh auction house, said: “We have seen a number of former banks coming to the room, in both our North West and Yorkshire auctions, as our banking clients review their property portfolios and requirements going forward.”

“The bank properties tend to be in prominent town centre locations and, in many cases, are very impressive buildings in their own right with good opportunities for either redevelopment or change of use. Recent auctions have seen strong demand based on these factors and we expect to be offering quite a few over the coming months.”