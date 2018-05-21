Wem level crossing fault causes disruption to train services

A fault with the barriers at Wem level crossing caused trains passing through the area to be delayed or cancelled this morning.
Arriva Trains Wales said that services were being cancelled or delayed by up to 50 minutes following the fault.
The crossing has since reopened with services expected to be delayed until about 10.30am.
