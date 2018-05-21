Police issue witness appeal after woman is sexually assaulted

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Telford at the weekend.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 3am in the early hours of Saturday 19 May in an alleyway off Charlecote Park in Newdale.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.

The offender is described as mixed race, aged in his mid 20s, medium build with short black hair that was shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

It’s thought the offender was in a vehicle with two other men and a woman in the street before the attack happened. The vehicle left the area before the incident took place and it’s not believed the three men were involved, however, police are keen to speak to the occupants as they may be able to help police with enquiries.

Officers are in the area carrying out patrols to offer reassurance to local residents as well as carry out enquiries.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers offering her support at this time.

“Officers will be in the area both to offer reassurance and to carry out enquiries.

“We would ask anyone who has any information that can help with our enquiries to get in contact with us, in particular we would like to speak to the two men and woman in the vehicle seen in the area beforehand as they may be key witnesses to our investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 425S 200518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.